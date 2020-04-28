Charlotte Hancey’s Texas Caviar

Texas Caviar with chef Charlotte Hancey! Charlotte joined us from her kitchen today to share this recipe. Check out the segment and follow along with the instructions below. Follow Charlotte on instagram at instagram.com/charlotte.shares
Ingredients:
2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1 cup corn (or 1 can drained)
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 cup tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup red onion, diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and diced small
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
For the vinaigrette:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
Directions:
Add black-eyed peas, corn, peppers, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and garlic to a medium sized bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients. Pour over salsa. Stir to combine well. Cover and let marinate in fridge for two hours before serving. Serve with tortilla chips, over grilled chicken or fish, or as a side salad.