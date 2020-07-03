Lighten up your 4th of July menu with a healthy, patriotic salad! Charlotte Hancey brings us simple ingredients that are big on flavor! Follow along with Charlotte at www.charlotteshares.blog and on instagram at @charlotte.shares.
Americana Caprese Salad
Ingredients:
2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half
1 pint fresh blueberries
8 oz mozzarella, cubed
1/2 cup fresh basil, julienned
For the vinaigrette:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 shallot, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
In a medium sized bowl, add
tomatoes, blueberries, mozzarella and basil.
In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients. Taste and add more honey, salt, and/or pepper if needed. Pour over salad. Toss to combine and serve.
Notes:
- Use a firm Buffalo mozzarella if you can find it. It has amazing flavor!
- To make this salad more patriotic, slice mozzarella into 1/4 inch slices then, using a star-shaped cutter, gently cut out stars. Place stars onto salad for a “4th of July” finish!