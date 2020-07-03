Americana Caprese Salad

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Lighten up your 4th of July menu with a healthy, patriotic salad! Charlotte Hancey brings us simple ingredients that are big on flavor! Follow along with Charlotte at www.charlotteshares.blog and on instagram at @charlotte.shares.

Americana Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half

1 pint fresh blueberries

8 oz mozzarella, cubed

1/2 cup fresh basil, julienned 

For the vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste 

Directions: 

In a medium sized bowl, add 

tomatoes,  blueberries, mozzarella and basil.

In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients. Taste and add more honey, salt, and/or pepper if needed. Pour over salad. Toss to combine and serve.

Notes: 

  1. Use a firm Buffalo mozzarella if you can find it. It has amazing flavor! 
  2. To make this salad more patriotic, slice mozzarella into 1/4 inch slices then, using a star-shaped cutter, gently cut out stars. Place stars onto salad for a “4th of July” finish!
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors