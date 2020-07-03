Americana Caprese Salad

Tea Zaanti has a brand-new Sugarhouse loctaion,a new patio, and a new wine program! Deena stopped by to meet owners Scott and Becky Lyttle and hear about all the details.

We sampled a blueberry matcha, one of Tea Zaanti's best selling teas. With a tasty small cafe menu, there are perfect options to compliment your beverage. Melted brie with fig jam on baguette, Grateful Dead grilled cheese, and a build your own meat and cheese plate were just a few tasty items we got to sample. The perfect food for their perfect spacious patio!