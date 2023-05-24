SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Coming up June 28th at Usana Ampitheatre, the iconic Charlie Puth is taking the stage! The 4X grammy-nominated artist joined us on the show today to discuss his upcoming show in Salt Lake City, his controversial relationship with Culvers, fun facts and what the color yellow means to him. Surae and Charlie even attempted the perfect pitch!

Puth reminds us of the importance of going with your gut and always making the decisions that make sense for you when it comes to building a career and chasing your dreams. Along with that the appreciation he has for the dedication of his fans especially the ones from Utah. For the perfect music filled family, date or friend night, get your tickets now at https://www.charlieputh.com/.