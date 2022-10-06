If you are looking for a way to give back to those in need, Natalie Stevenson and Jaiden Hughes came by to talk to us about their charity. Hug from Hughes started in honor of Stevenson’s sister Jenn Hughes. She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2018. Stevenson says Jenn was cared for by so many amazing people, but one friend truly stood out was who was also fighting the same battle as Jenn. That friend, Kristy, gifted Hughes with a Minky Couture blanket while they were both in the hospital. Kristy and Jenn have since lost their battles with AML.

Stevenson and the Hughes family are now paying it forward. Stevenson’s mother-in-law started the non-profit that is helping to provide comfort for patients going through the hard battle that Hughes fought. Their goal right now is to give 2 minky blankets per week to patients.



If you want to donate, please go to this link, follow us on our social media.

Instagram: hugs_from_hughes