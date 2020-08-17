Charcuterie with Nettie Frank

For parents with little kids, potty training is the epitome of a necessary evil. Of course, we want our kids to become self-sufficient in the bathroom - and to stop having to buy diapers! - but the road to success is often arduous. While having little ones between the ages of 9 and 14 months stay dry during the day is a great first step, getting them to sleep through the night without any accidents is another story. With so much information floating around out there, it's hard to know what truly works. To get to the bottom of the most commonly asked questions about nighttime potty training, we asked two experts for their best advice.

*When Should Kids Stop Using Pull-Ups?Although parents may be hesitant to let their children hit the hay without a solid backup in place, once your kiddo clocks in five consecutive nights without accidents, feel free to lose the pull-ups for good. "When a kid stays dry five nights in a row, take the diapers off," advised Jamie Glowacki, a potty-training expert and the author of Oh Crap! Potty Training ($16) and Oh Crap! I Have a Toddler ($16). "The biggest problem I see is that parents will notice that their child has stayed dry for a few weeks, but they'll keep the pull-up on and the child will revert back to relying on it."