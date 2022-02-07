Chantel reaches half way point of 20 dates in 20 days

Navigating an online dating world can be hard. Chantel Lauren, a radio host from Mix 105.1 partners with the dating app Mutual. Lauren has been challenged to start the journey of going on 20 dates in 20 days. Lauren is now halfway on this journey and shares what her experiences have been like thus far.

Guys are starting to show up with flowers, gimmicks, and mustaches. Lauren has made her halfway mark with 10 dates. She has been ice skating, out to eat, go-kart racing, and even making candles at the Wick Lab! Lauren explains that with going on all these dates she is starting to become more comfortable asking questions and talking. Lauren has a podcast where she documents each date.

To keep up to date with Lauren and her dating journey follow her Instagram @sheischantellauren

And listen to Jon & Chantels Podcast on all streaming sites.