SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — After her life took a major turn, she knew she had to dig deep to do what was required to survive. Julie Jeppson drew from the examples of some of her ancestors who demonstrated extreme grit in the face of challenges. When asked how she did it, she would tell people about the power of good old fashioned GRIT. This is where her inspiration for Gritty Mamas came from.

Gritty Mamas is a place where women can find inspirational stories about women filled with resilience, courage, a fighting spirit and unwavering determination. They’ll get expert wisdom to help them become the best version of themselves mentally, relationally, physically, financially and spiritually. They’ll learn the tried and true methods of what it takes to have GRIT, to turn obstacles into opportunity and to unify with other warrior queens determined to be better mothers, wives, and daughters.

It’s a monthly subscription where women learn from experts. Anywhere from life coaches, to therapists, to financial planners, mental coaches, personal trainers, nutritionists, and professionals in breathwork and meditation. As a mom, it can be hard to make time for ourselves. Gritty Mamas brings the experts to you. It provides the opportunity to ask questions regarding your life and get your questions answered by professionals.

Use code “GTU” for 40% for 2 months at www.grittymamas.com and follow along on Instagram @grittymamas