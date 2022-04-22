We love when GTU contributor, artist, activist, and mother Cat Palmer stops by! For Earth Day, Cat talks easy ways to change your lifestyle. We’ve taken note of her wonderful tips!

Ditch the plastic water bottles….MOAN….I know! It was hard for me at first too! You can get a 2-pack of large ones at Costco. I also keep an eye out at Savers for brand new ones for only $2! That way my kids can beat them up!

My kids are in junior high and guess what? They have learned to take the UTA bus home. Kids do it all the time in NYC, so why not here? We also belong to a carpool in the morning.

Join a “Buy Nothing” group on social media! I have gotten loads of good household items this way!

Buy used as much as you can! I get gently used $300-400 pair of dress shoes for only $11 ALL the time!

It is ok if you do not want to drive an electric car like me…but guess who is NOT paying gas prices right now? ME! I also get free parking downtown.

Plant a garden! If you have a small space, plant some fresh herbs! If you have the space, collect rain water! (You can legally collect up to 250 gallons)

Use clean/green products…my local favorite is Olio

And if you already do ALL these things, following bills during the legislative session and contacting your Rep as well as getting involved with the SLC Air Protectors is a great way to take it to the next level.

Cat’s Blog: https://catpalmerphoto.blogspot.com/2022/04/earth-day-how-to-start-small-and-help.html

Follow Cat on instagram at @catpalmerphotography and Facebook CatPalmerART