SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.

What you eat and the way you talk about food impacts you and those around you. As we know kids learn by example, so how we talk about our bodies and our food has a direct impact on them. Trish mentioned she tries to filter herself by asking “If that was to come out of the mouth of my five-year-old kid, would I cringe?” Change your vocabulary from labeling things as “good” or “bad”, and instead refer to foods as “nutritious”, “satisfying”, or “fun”. Try to be positive or neutral with yourself and your body.

It starts internally. You can’t just change what you say in front of your kids, you need to make a conscious effort to be confident in your body image and diet. Food is your fuel and not your enemy. Your relationship with food will be the longest relationship in your life so enjoy what you eat!

Instagram: @nutritous_intent

Facebook: @nutritiousintent

Website: nutritiousintent.com