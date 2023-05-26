SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Even when we are experiencing the happiest of times, there is often a shadow of grief that is still involved. Ganel-Lyn Condie joined the show today to talk about change and whether it be a good or difficult change, change is challenging.
Condie gives us 5 key steps to dealing with change.
- Move to acceptance-don’t fight what is. Uncertainty doesn’t equal bad, it is just unknown.
- Even good changes can cause stress- recognize this and practice self-compassion. Find words to describe what you are feeling
- Journal about what you may have lost and gained- hold space for both
- Practice self care (support, exercise, rest, overscheduling)
- Keep Consistent on a schedule
For more information about life, dealing with emotions and coping mechanisms, you can visit her Instagram.