Change is hard even in times of joy

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Even when we are experiencing the happiest of times, there is often a shadow of grief that is still involved. Ganel-Lyn Condie joined the show today to talk about change and whether it be a good or difficult change, change is challenging.

Condie gives us 5 key steps to dealing with change.

Move to acceptance-don’t fight what is. Uncertainty doesn’t equal bad, it is just unknown. Even good changes can cause stress- recognize this and practice self-compassion. Find words to describe what you are feeling Journal about what you may have lost and gained- hold space for both Practice self care (support, exercise, rest, overscheduling) Keep Consistent on a schedule

For more information about life, dealing with emotions and coping mechanisms, you can visit her Instagram.