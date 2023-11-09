OREM, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Angie Harrington, TV personality, philanthropist, and devoted mother, joined us on the show to share their latest philanthropic endeavor. She and her husband have partnered with the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University, joining the Board of Directors to support the ‘Wolverines Elevated’ program, a three-year certificate program for young adults with intellectual disabilities.

Angie’s dedication to raising awareness and acceptance of autism stems from her personal journey, after her youngest son, Hart, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. This led Angie and Chris to actively support various charities, leveraging their influence in the community to raise millions of dollars. They recently shifted focus, withdrawing Angie from her role on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to prioritize family and autism advocacy. The Harringtons’ involvement with the Melisa Nellesen Center, supporting the Wolverines Elevated program, demonstrates their commitment to providing vital resources for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Angie’s personal experience as an autism parent and her advocacy efforts, combined with their partnership with UVU’s autism programs, highlight the family’s dedication to empowering neurodiverse individuals. Angie also emphasizes her perspective as a woman with ADHD, seeing neurodiversity as a superpower, aiming to use her platform to illuminate the experience of raising neurodivergent children. Follow Angie’s journey and their involvement in the cause via her Instagram @AngieHarrington and learn more about their initiative on the UVU Autism Center’s website.