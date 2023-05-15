SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Dads play a vital role in their children’s lives and building a healthy relationship can sometimes be challenging. Thomas McMinn, founder of DADHOOD, discussed what it means to be a dad and ways to improve parents’ connections with their children.

What is DADHOOD? It is a space where dads can find resources to help them be the best version of themselves, which then allows them to fulfill their dad duties to the best of their abilities. DADHOOD also has a podcast where dads come and share their story of fatherhood.

McMinn created a workbook called Dad Time: 40-Days of Building Deeper Connections with Your Kids. The workbook is designed to help dads build deeper connections and create meaningful moments with each of their children. This workbook induces forty daily writing prompts and seventy 15-minute activities. It was created because McMinn wanted to find a way to connect more profoundly with his two kids. He wanted something manageable, continues to heavily use the workbook and uses it as a tool to build better relationships.

For more information check out his website.