Challenge yourself with a mystery escape room

If you’re looking for a fun activity for a date night or family outing, see if you can crack the code and get out of a mystery escape room. Les Pardew at Mystery Escape Room in SLC has 6 rooms including a temporary Christmas room, a haunted room, a Houdini room, the sword of Zorro room, Nancy Drew, and Downton Abbey themed rooms.

With a variety of themes, there is something for everyone! Pardew recommends bringing anywhere from 4 to 12 people to solve the riddles. The group will endure a variety of riddles and puzzles that will challenge their thinking and ability to beat the clock. Mystery Escape Room actress, Melanie, helps guide people through the rooms and gives clues as needed throughout the experience.

To book your own team-building experience, visit Mystery Escape Room located at the Gateway Mall, below Dave and Busters. They can also be found online at www.mysteryescaperoom.com