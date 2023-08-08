Clearfield, UT (Good Things Utah) — Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community is what Circles is all about. Lamont Hampton is the Circles Coordinator, joined by Sgt. Christopher Ferreira Clearfield PD came on the show to share about the upcoming “Together We Ball’ event.

Together We Ball is a community event that helps build better relationships with the community and Law Enforcement. Circles works with families and individuals that are facing poverty. Before Circles most of these kids didn’t see the police unless something was wrong. And now our youth get to know and have fun with police officers.

The event is free to the community and all law enforcement agencies are welcome. It is held at the Clearfield Aquatic Center 825 State St. Clearfield Utah. The game is from 5-7 with refreshments and resource booths from 7-8.