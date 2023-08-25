PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chalk the Block For Charity Utah™ is a free, three-day street art festival where artists must complete their work using chalk. Every year artists spend hours chalking the streets, transforming the parking lots of the Shops at Riverwoods into a captivating, one-of-a-kind experience. In addition to local and nationally-recognized artists, the festival features talent from high schools in the area, offering them a unique chance to hone their skills and display their works in front of a broad community audience. There is also food and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Proceeds from the festival are donated to a local charity.

EVENT INFO:

August 24 @ 9:00 am to August 26 @ 9:00 pm

Shops at Riverwoods

4801 N. University Ave

Provo

Visit www.chalktheblockutah.org for more information.