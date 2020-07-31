Chalk art, Trader Joe’s, and…Twilight?

There was a ton discussed in this morning’s table talk. First up, our fashionista friend Jen Clyde was just on reality show Holey Moley. How did she do? Take a look. Then, Surae tells us how to peep out of windows around the globe, and shares beautiful chalk art a viewer sent in to us. Deena tells us the best time and day to shop at Trader Joe’s, and a secret fact you’ll be excited to learn! In the exciting finale, we discuss the new “Twilght” book. Deena shares her love for Edward, Surae asks if there’s a wolf in the story, and Brian stumps Deena by asking her to do math far too early in the morning.

At the end of the show, we talk about Beyonce’s new project that hits Disney Plus today. A new Jurassic World Netflix series for kids, and Brian has a list of movies coming out! Happy Friday!