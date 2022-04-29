Certified Arborist, Tom McCollins, joined us live outside of the GTU studio to share the magic of deep root fertilization.

Trees are built to live in the forest, so when we plant trees on landscapes, they don’t have the benefit of organic matter from leaves and fallen branches that decay into the soil. Consequently, especially in Utah, soil amendments are needed to help mimic the forest environment, in order for trees and ornamentals to reach their full potential.

A certified arborist can help you evaluate the soil conditions and customize a formula of macro and micronutrients. Using a grid pattern, the specialist injected 123 gallons of a custom mixture, directly into the root area. This is very important because this allows the mixture to reach the roots.

