

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – These easy Father’s Day centerpieces are guaranteed to make your dad feel special. Michelle Inkley, owner of The Glitzy Pear, joined our hosts to show off three easy table settings for Father’s Day.

Inkley offers organizing tips, holiday ideas, and decorating ideas. She used to be a wedding planner but now does small parties, and showers, and is a professional organizer. Her goal is to help all her customers make their homes organized and peaceful so they can spend quality time with family and friends. She explains that life is too short to not love the life you are living. Check out her website and her Instagram for all your organizing and decorating needs.