OREM, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Chandra Orme from Center Stage joined us on the show to share about the upcoming production of Little Women presented by Center Stage Performing Arts.

Featuring youth ages 14-20 from Utah and Davis Counties, Center Stage producing the best of the best in the state! They are one of the largest performing arts studios in Utah. Performance of Little Women will run Jan. 11-13 and 15th at 7:00 pm at the Scera in Orem Utah. Auditions for the next production of Les Miserables will be held Jan 18-20.

Visit scera.org and centerstageutah.com for tickets and more info about Center Stage.