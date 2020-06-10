Celeste Ristorante is today’s tasty save the faves! We love supporting local and we know you will, too once you see what we sampled today! We got to try:

BURRATA: Fresh two-layered cheese. The inside is a creamy stracciatella, giving it a soft and creamy texture, while the outer layer, the “skin” is just regular mozzarella cheese. Served with tomatoes and in-house marinated sweet peppers. Finish with fresh pepper to add a touch of personality to the plate. The restaurant’s all-time favorite dish is ideal to share with the table for a great

start of your meal!

PROSCIUTTO E MELONE: This plate is a true classic Italian summer icon. Can be served either as finger food for banquets as well as a proper appetizer to share with the table. 3 slices of fresh honeydew or cantaloupe melon, according to season, and topped with Imported Prosciutto from Parma. This plate is a fresh harmony of flavors, from the sweetness and crispiness of the melon, to the natural saltiness of the prosciutto, aged for at least 18 months in the hills above Parma, where it naturally gets the salty flavors from the winds coming from the Mediterranean Sea.

ORECCHIETTE ALLA PUGLIESE: A traditional plate coming from the heel of the Boot,

where Chef Paolo’s dad is from. This plate was born as a poor plate, made only with very few and poor ingredients by farmers and peasants in Southern Italy. Over the years, chef Paolo embraced the challenge of bringing a simple yet authentic and classy Italian cuisine to Salt Lake

City, and this plate is the Anthem of his mission. This plate has a special significance for Chef Paolo as it is the plate that his dad cooked every week when he was a child, and every time

Chef Paolo makes it, this plate brings back sweet childhood memories. The sausage is sautéed with a touch of white wine and then add the organic broccoli rabe. Hence, they cooked the orecchiette (little ears) pasta, and then, once al dente, they add it to the sauce and top it off with a touch of Pecorino cheese, a cheese made from sheep milk. Add black pepper to enjoy the authenticity of this plate that through the years has been the anthem of Chef Paolo’s cuisine in a plate.

GNOCCHI AL PESTO: The homemade potato gnocchi made in the house by Chef Paolo

following his Nonna’s recipe, served with fresh house-made pesto and topped with a touch of imported Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Fresh, vegetarian option, ideal for dinner after a hot summer day. The pesto is made fresh in the house with fresh basil and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese imported from Italy.

SALTIMBOCCA DI VITELLO: Pan seared, lightly floured, USDA choice Pennsylvania veal. Topped with a slice of Prosciutto di Parma, imported Fontina cheese and sage in a light white wine sauce. This plate is a staple of Italian traditional cuisine. Every nonna made this for the family when there was any special occasion to get together, as this is a plate that melts in your mouth and brings together decades of history, as well as it is so tender that also elder people, as well as young kids can have it, as you barely need to chew it. Served with our roasted potatoes and a choice of sautéed green veggies according to what the market offers. For a true experience, scoop up the sauce with a piece of our homemade bread, that could be the best part of your meal!

CROSTATA DI FRUTTA: Traditional Italian fruit tart to end your meal as nonna used to say:

“It doesn’t matter how full you think you are. You always have room for a little dessert, because if food goes to your stomach, dessert goes to your heart!”. This is a shortbread crust made with flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, then baked in the oven. They then add fresh, homemade custard made with Madagascar vanilla beans and top it off with fresh berries.

A fresh finish to your hour-long trip to Italy with Celeste Ristorante is, even better if paired with a Cappuccino or an Espresso coffee and a couple of homemade biscotti.

WHO IS CHEF PAOLO? Paolo Celeste moved from Forte dei Marmi, a small town on the Versilia coast, in Tuscany, to Los Angeles in 1987. His first job, when he moved to California, was as a line cook at “Il Giardino” in Beverly Hills, he then moved to the “Madeo” restaurants in West Hollywood, San Diego and New York. Chef Paolo then moved to Utah and was the first Italian chef in the when he started working for “Il Giardino”, an Italian restaurant in Heber City, in 1994. The name is the same as the one in Los Angeles, because the owner of this restaurant was a loyal customer in the homonymous restaurant in Los Angeles. In 1995, he felt ready to open his first restaurant, and together with Marco Gabrielli moved to Sugarhouse and opened the iconic Michelangelo Ristorante.

In 2004, he had to sell the restaurant and move temporarily back to Italy due to family necessities, but he couldn’t stay still and while there, he helped some friends to open Yacht Clubs and luxury restaurants in one of the most scenic beaches in Italy: Forte dei Marmi. In 2014, he decided to move back definitely to America with his wife Carmen, who runs the front of the house at Celeste.

He has been executive chef in two restaurants of the AgoGroup in Los Angeles: “Caffe Roma” in everly Hills and “Il Vespaio” in downtown Los Angeles. In 2017, he decided to move back where he left his heart: Utah! He opened his restaurant, called Celeste, including(manca qualcosa) plates he created as well as classic Italian staples as a tribute to his parents and grandma, who transmitted him the passion for cooking since he was a “pischello” (slang for little kid, in Tuscany).

Celeste Ristorante is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5-9, (temporarily closing at 8 but won’t last long.)



Visit Celeste Ristorante at 5468 South 900 East in Murray and online at www.celesteristorante.com