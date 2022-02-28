- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Celebrities reaching out to help. Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief organization, BStrong, is bringing $10 million worth of aid to refugees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “It’s a serious scary situation,” Frankel wrote alongside a selfie video about BStrong’s efforts that she posted to Instagram on Friday. In the short clip, the Skinnygirl entrepreneur explained that BStrong team members were bringing supplies to refugees fleeing from Ukraine to southeastern Poland on Friday. “One family every 10 minutes is fleeing and coming to this particular border,” she said. “We have committed to $10 million in aid. That’s 40 containers containing $250,000 of aid each. Our goal is now $20 million, which would be 80 containers.”
- And actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are promising to match every donation up to $1 million for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine, the couple said on social media. “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds wrote Saturday on Twitter in promoting donations to the United Nations refugee agency. Lively posted a UNHCR photo on Instagram showing a child, saying the agency is “providing life saving aid.”
- Plus, ever heard of “daddy privilege?” Well, the phrase may be new to you, but if you’re a mother you’ve probably experienced it — and maybe even participated in it. The term has been around for years, but it’s getting closer to becoming part of our popular lexicon thanks to a recent viral video in which a mom went on a rant about “daddy privilege” and how society minimizes and outright ignores the tireless efforts of moms everywhere. The creator behind the infamous TikTok video is Chloe Sexton. Sexton is a busy woman. Not only does she run BluffCakes, a bakery in Memphis, Tenn., but she is also mom to a 6-month-old and a 7-year-old. The work can be overwhelming at times, but like working moms across the world, she handles all of her duties as gracefully and fearlessly as possible. There is just one problem: Despite loving her husband very much, Sexton couldn’t help but notice that whenever he does errands with the kids in tow, he is treated like the father of the year, while people barely even blink when they see her at work with a baby strapped to her chest. To read more click here: https://www.simplemost.com/watch-mom-viral-daddy-privilege-rant/?partner=scripps&au=scrippssyn&partner-sub=KSTU
There are three subtle tensions that can be hiding in your body and causing shallow breathing. Learn how to let them go with effective tips, starting with relaxing your backside!