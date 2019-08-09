Celebrating Zuri’s 10th birthday at Hogle Zoo

Things are getting wild at the zoo! There’s a lot of fun happening at Hogle Zoo and who better to share the excitement than Erica Hansen. She joined us in studio to celebrate Zuri’s 10th birthday! Zuri the elephant is turning ten, having a party, and you’re invited!

The Pokemon themed party is August 10th at 10:30a but the celebrating is all day! Stop by between 9am and 4pm to join in on the fun. There will be crafts for the kids and cake for everyone while supplies last.

Happy Birthday Zuri! Be sure to visit www.hoglezoo.org for more details and information.

This segment includes sponsored content.

What others are clicking on: