Celebrating the Summer Games

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tokyo 2020 kicks off next Friday, July 23, and we’re planning for a celebration! Adriana Hanson from Fun, Love, and Family came by to share snack and decorations ideas!

Snacks & Decor
 The Summer Games are finally here! Adriana is excited to throw a Summer Games party to celebrate and cheer for team USA with the kids! Here are some ideas to throw a fun Summer Games Party:

  Decorations:  
Podium – Zurcher’s has a fun one!  
Olympic Rings – You can make them out of paper plates and colored paper
 Medals – Amazon, Zurchers, or Dollar Store
 Olympic torch – Amazon, Zurchers, or Dollar Store
 Countries flags – Amazon, Zurchers, Dollar Store

  Decorate cookies/cupcakes with Olympic Rings and/or team USA colors 
Make your Olympic torch with colored paper, and also make your gold medal!

Snacks:
Olympic cupcakes: Use white frosting and fruit loop rings
Olympic drinks: Sprite and lifesavers
Olympic torches: Small ice cream cones with Cheetos USA fruit platter

Activities:
Javelin throw with pool noodles – The one who can throw it the farthest wins!
Hurdles race with pool noodles on the ground
Olympic ring toss – Use pool rings and a 2-liter soda bottle for a fun game
Discus throw with a frisbee (could be covered in gold paper)
Balance beam – Use a piece of wood or get a folding foam one and see who can stay in balance doing tricks the longest!

Find Adriana on FB, IG, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files