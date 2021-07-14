Celebrating the Summer Games

Tokyo 2020 kicks off next Friday, July 23, and we’re planning for a celebration! Adriana Hanson from Fun, Love, and Family came by to share snack and decorations ideas!

Snacks & Decor

The Summer Games are finally here! Adriana is excited to throw a Summer Games party to celebrate and cheer for team USA with the kids! Here are some ideas to throw a fun Summer Games Party:

Decorations:

Podium – Zurcher’s has a fun one!

Olympic Rings – You can make them out of paper plates and colored paper

Medals – Amazon, Zurchers, or Dollar Store

Olympic torch – Amazon, Zurchers, or Dollar Store

Countries flags – Amazon, Zurchers, Dollar Store

Decorate cookies/cupcakes with Olympic Rings and/or team USA colors

Make your Olympic torch with colored paper, and also make your gold medal!

Snacks:

Olympic cupcakes: Use white frosting and fruit loop rings

Olympic drinks: Sprite and lifesavers

Olympic torches: Small ice cream cones with Cheetos USA fruit platter

Activities:

Javelin throw with pool noodles – The one who can throw it the farthest wins!

Hurdles race with pool noodles on the ground

Olympic ring toss – Use pool rings and a 2-liter soda bottle for a fun game

Discus throw with a frisbee (could be covered in gold paper)

Balance beam – Use a piece of wood or get a folding foam one and see who can stay in balance doing tricks the longest!

Find Adriana on FB, IG, Pinterest, and Twitter.