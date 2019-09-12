Celebrating the Park City Songwriter Festival with live music

It’s a celebration of country, folk, Americana and a bit of rock and soul! Aaron Benward, musician and co-founder of the Park City Songwriter Festival, stopped by to share more about the event.

It’s happening September 13-14th with five intimate venues around Park City’s Historic Main Street. For more information and tickets, visit www.parkcitysongwriterfestival.com

Be sure to watch the video. Aaron performed “Raining In Vegas” on the show. We also had a special musical encore performance at the end of the show.

Singer/songwriter Matt Warren also performed “Learning How To Bend.”

