Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you’re looking for a few fun ways to celebrate the holidays, look no further for inspiration! Chad and Ree Booth here from At Your Leisure came on Good Things Utah to talk all things outdoor Christmas magic.

Festivities of all kinds can be found right here in Utah! Such as the Ogden Holiday Electric Light Parade. Chad and Ria joined the Big Horn 4×4 Club, who participates in the Ogden Holiday Electric Light Parade every year. They decorate their off-road vehicles with colorful, festive displays and spread holiday cheer with all the other participants of the parade. And before the parade, there is a 5k Santa Run which is a spectacle to behold.

Here in Utah, Winter is one of the most beautiful times of the year, but when the temperature drops, a lot of people store their side by sides in the garage until spring. AYL joined Curt and Jake from SlikRock Productions on a beautiful outing in their Polaris Rangers, which are great for staying comfortable, since they have enclosed cabs with heating. Curt and Jake love to build machines that are very capable in any trail conditions.

For more information on events coming up, head to At Your Leisure on social media to see what they are up to next!

*Sponsored content.

