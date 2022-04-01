Motivational speaker Ganel Lyn Condie tells us how to celebrate the endings. How do we know when it’s time to walk away when it comes to work, projects, and relationships?

She tells us anything we say no to, we are open to a new yes. Go back to your values. Is this leading you to your values or goal words? A no now doesn’t mean it was a good yes before. Mourn the the loss of what was but start finding things to look forward to.

Some goodbyes are of course harder than others, so take the time and space to honor it. Make a list of the good that is to come as you feel ready to move into the next phase.

www.ganellyn.com