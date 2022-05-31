Marrlo Suzzanne and the Galaxy Band joined us again today to talk about their upcoming performance at this weekend’s pride festival and pride week.

The band, which is usually comprised of 12 members, was invited to perform at the pride festival for the first time. Suzzanne said that the band is more than excited to perform this weekend to celebrate pride and join in the celebration through the band’s performance. She shared that she celebrates pride by dressing in drag, which she said makes her feel bolder and more outgoing. For Suzzanne, celebrating pride means being okay with being the extra version of yourself.

Suzzanne and two of her band members gave us a great performance playing 80s music to conclude her segment. To hear more of their music and watch them perform live, you can find them at the pride festival performance this Saturday at 4 PM and at the 90’s Rock Drag Show August 5 and 19.