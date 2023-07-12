SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The city of Bountiful is passionate about Handcart days, and its history. Celebrating the Latter- Day Saints who embarked on a trek across the country by only handcart. Experience the Utah Culture and everything it has to offer.

This annual event has occurred since 1950 to pay tribute to the pioneers, this year will be the 73rd. This features a parade that is held Saturday, July 15th at 9am and several other activities including food options, laser tag, bounce houses, displays, games and fish ponds.

There are both free and paid activities for everyone in your family to enjoy. For more information on the parade and activities, visit their website.