Celebrating Peach Days with our peach queen

We were overjoyed to have Kayla Edelman, peach queen, join us in our studio today to discuss the upcoming Peach Days happening on Sept. 10 and 11.

This tradition is over 100 years old. Each year, around 50,000 people come to celebrate in Brigham City. The event will feature over 900 cars at their free car show. They will have over 200 vendor booths with over 30 food vendors.

The food with feature peaches in their dishes. Attendees can expect to see Peach Fritters, Dutch Oven peach cobbler, Fresh Peaches, Fresh Peach Pies, Peach Icecream, Peaches & Cream, Peach Smoothies, and Peach Pulled Pork Tacos, and much more!

A parade will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a free Gentri concert on the Main Street Stage at 7:30 p.m.

For more information regarding Peach Days, visit their website.