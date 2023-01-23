SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) January 23 marks National Pie Day! What better way to celebrate than with a pie SLAY! Our GTU interns stepped in front of the camera and two of them had to get a pie shoved in while the other walks away free.

The GTU hosts tested their knowledge of pie facts and trivia. Each host was assigned an intern and the winning host was exempt from putting a pie in the face. The girls were neck and neck in their answers, and it was down to two, Deena and Producer Savvy who was filling in as a guest host for Surae Chinn. The remaining two hosts had identical answers until the very end. To break the tie, we settle things the old-fashioned way, with a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors! Ultimately, Savvy was the winner which meant interns Krystal and Stevie got a pie to the face! GTU Intern, Elle was able to hold her head high and save face. We all had a good laugh and enjoyed some pie afterwards.