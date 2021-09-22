Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

Solange Gomes — Founder and director of Tablado Flamenco Dance Company — brought the party to the studio today. She was accompanied by three performers who showcased a performance of the flamenco dance in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.



Flamenco Art is music and dance of the Andalucian region of Spain and has many cultural manifestations. Flamenco Art is also very influential to the history and culture in the United States.

If you are interested in taking dance classes register here. To learn more about the Tablado Flamenco Dance Company check out their Facebook or website.