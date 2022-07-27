Whitney Mapson from West Valley’s Raising Cane’s showed us their famous chicken fingers and talked about National Chicken Finger Day.

Today, July 27, marks National Chicken Finger Day and Raising Cane’s is celebrating. The Chicken Finger spot that got its start in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is well known for its hand-battered and deep-fried chicken. Mapson said that customers love the box combo, which includes all of Raising Cane’s signature items such as coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, buttered bread and chicken fingers.

National Chicken Finger Day is being celebrated by Raising Cane’s in Las Vegas this year, Mapson said. Joey Chestnut, a world-class food-eating competitor will be breaking the world record for the most chicken fingers eaten in five minutes on the Las Vegas Strip at Raising Cane’s newest location. Viewers can tune in to the event on Raising Cane’s Facebook page at 8 PM Central.

With a new location opening soon in Midvale, Raising Cane’s has lots to celebrate and offer on National Chicken Finger Day.

Viewers can learn more about the chain by visiting Raising Cane’s website at https://www.raisingcanes.com/