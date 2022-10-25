GTU isn’t the only one having an anniversary. The Utah Jazz is celebrating their 49th anniversary this year and Frank Zang joined us in the studio to share all the new stuff happening for the Jazz. There are a lot of changes including a new coach, new players, 2 newly painted courts, and 4 new uniform sets. Vivint Arena also has new features with larger and higher resolution video boards, center hung score board, upper bowl videoboards, suite level rings, and a premium club in the upper bowl.

Fans can get excited for the fun activities, dance groups, the crumble crew, and so much more. This year the NBA All – Star game will be held in Utah for the first time in 30 years. The event is February 17-19 and will be held at Vivint arena, huntsman center, and the salt palace convention center to showcase basketball, entertainment, and culture. For information about tickets and some other fun content check out their website.

Website: www.utahjazz.com