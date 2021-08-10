Celebrating diversity and culture in Utah

We love having the opportunity to celebrate the diversity and rich culture we have here in Utah. That is why we are so excited about Afro Utah Festival! Gloria Mensah and her team came by today to share their plans for this upcoming event.

The group explained that they wanted to start a movement in which we all can thrive through diversity despite our difference. The hope is to move from simple tolerance to genuine happiness for each other’s diverseness.

The following list is what can be expected at this event.

-A celebration of cultures.

-Black-owned businesses.

-Afro music— funk, soul, rap, reggae, Afrobeats, spoken word,

and afro dance lessons.

-Caribbean soca dance lessons.

-African drum lessons.

-A black 365 knowledge bowl with Jamaal Brown.

-Black history museum bus.

-Hair braiding lessons

-Hair cuts available by Afro hair salon India Crown

-Fun activities for kids- Bounce house, Princess Tiana and Spider Man-Miles Morales

-Miss Africa Utah- Showing African cultures from 3 African nations.

-Lots of giveaways way from our sponsors.

-A $10 car wash voucher for a detailed car wash worth $30

Come enjoy food, dance, fashion, music of different Afro Cultures. It is an incredible opportunity to learn about other cultures, get an understanding of the various Afro nations and their heritage and join the conversation to address diversity challenges across Utah.

Use 5OFF for 5% off only on Aug. 10.

To find out more about this event visit FB and IG.