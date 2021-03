Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

As we continue to honor women from all walks of life, one magazine is shining a light on females making an Impact in film and media.

Tunisha Brown, Founder/Editor-In-Chief of Impact Magazine explains how the platform has grown in recent years and an upcoming event highlighting the Who’s Who in Black Film and Media.

Brown also shared some other exciting news about the magazines partnership with social media giant Facebook as well as EcoDaisy.

For more find Impact at theimpactmagazine.com