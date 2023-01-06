Emily Drew of Emily Pearl Photography photographed 40 women over 40 years old in 2020 and 2021. Through a gallery exhibit she was able to showcase these powerful, resilient and beautiful women and share their inspiring stories.

She joined us today to share how it went, and why she’s opening up a new round. Apply or nominate a woman today! Campaign includes professional hair and makeup, access to Emily’s studio wardrobe, a day of pampering, a celebrity style photoshoot, $500 credit towards images, VIP tickets to the gala and gallery exhibit, connection to an incredible community of high-vibe women, and inclusion in the 40 over 40 magazine!

Emily tells us women tend to put themselves last. Give yourself this gift for yourself. You can also add your daughter, sister, friend, and even bring outfits for business branding!

@emilypearlphotography