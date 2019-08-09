Celebrate your superhero side with archery

Did you ever want to learn how to be a superhero? Well now you can learn from REAL Hawkeyes. Check out our very own Deena Marie as she goes head to head with the bulls eye to show it who’s boss!

The Easton Salt Lake Archery Center is showing you all you need to know to be your own hawkeye. No equipment needed! Just bring those muscles and your heroic attitude!

There will be prizes for all attendees!

Location: Easton Salt Lake Archery Center

575 North John Glenn Road

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Come celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-Ray and digital copy with on-the-spot archery lessons! (Children need to be over 8 years old.)