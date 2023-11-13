- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now this is a great deal! The first 500 customers who stop by a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shop today will walk away with a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts. Luckily, there’s no purchase necessary!
- “We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others — will inspire millions of small acts of kindness,” Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a press release. Some of Krispy Kreme’s international locations also have World Kindness Day promotions planned.
- Krispy Kreme unveiled its pumpkin spice offerings in August, the doughnut chain announced its pumpkin spice items for the fall season all the way back in the summer. The collection, which is available for a limited time at participating locations, features the following items:
- Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut
- Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut
- Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut
- Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced, frozen)
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee (hot, iced)
