SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Celebrate Japanese culture right here in Utah! This Saturday, April 29, is the Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival. Floyd Mori, the Nihon Matsuri Chairman, shared the details about the upcoming celebration.

Nihon Matsuri is an all-day cultural celebration. Located at 100 South between 200 and 300 West, the site of Utah’s former Japan Town, the festival highlights Utah’s rich Japanese culture. You can expect good food, entertainment, and historical and cultural exhibits starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free to the public. Floyd says the festival is for everyone, and it is an important event that brings more attention to the Japanese community. Japanese culture has been a significant part of Utah’s history and this weekend is your opportunity to experience it. For more information, check out Nihon Matsuri’s website nihonmatsuri.com.