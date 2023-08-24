SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take part in a whole month of festivities celebrating the Jordan River. Located along the 51 mile long Jordan River Parkway, is an array of recreational opportunities. Soren Simonsen, Executive Director, and Megan Waters, Community Engagement Director for UTA, joined us on the show to share all about what can be expected at this year’s Festival.

Taking place the entire month of September is a festival of activities that showcase the conservation, preservation, education and recreational opportunities of the Jordan River. On September 8th and 9th the Fisher Mansion Beer Garden will serve frosty beverages from Fisher Brewing. There will also be local food trucks, music and friendly competition with yard games.

Free Fishing and Mini Golf will take place on September 16 at the South Jordan Fishing Ponds (11200 S Riverfront Parkway). You can also join the South Jordan Arts Council on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm for the Get to the River: Plein Air Competition. The event will be held at East River Front Park Fishing Ponds located at 11267 S. River Front Parkway. Register at: register.sjc.utah.gov

The Range 2 River Relay is set to happen on September 23rd from 9am – 1pm. Guests can bike, boat, or run as an individual or team. For more information visit: sevencanyonstrust.org/events/range-river-relay

UTA will also be providing bus passes for individuals who participate in the their Get to Know the River Scavenger Hunt. Stay up to date on all the events at jordanrivercommission.com and on Instagram & Facebook @GetToTheRive