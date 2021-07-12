Celebrate the upcoming film ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ with a fun art class

We’re celebrating the reimagination of the 1996 classic movie Space Jam! The 1996 movie space jam has been reimagined, and a new legacy is set to hit theaters! Jamie Youtz, Owner/Art Instructor of Easely Art Studio, came by to showcase her brilliant painting skills to promote the upcoming film.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Art class is on July 13. Sign up for the space jam class tomorrow, and it will include fun promotional items to take home with you and your Looney Toons Artwork. Everyone can be an artist at an ‘Easely’ Art Studio. To sign up for the class, visit their website. www.easelyartstudio.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ opens in theaters everywhere and on HBO Max for 31 days starting on Friday, July 16. It’s a fun film for the whole family. The film has lovely modern-day elements woven into the story, like teamwork.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Art Class

July 13

Find Easely Art Studio online.

