Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Come experience Utah Pride like never before! Gia Bianca Stephens, Director of Special Events and Operations for the Utah Pride Center waltzed into the studio today to tell us a little bit more on what to expect for Utah Pride 2023.

Stephens explains that they have reimagined what the experience for Utah Pride will look like for the upcoming 2023 event. Wanting to create a more cohesive experience, there will be one main stage where performers will be so there won’t be a way to miss anything. Over 300 ventors have signed up to come show their support for LGBTQ+ community and it will be something you don’t want to miss.

Utah Pride is welcoming to everyone and wants to connect those within the LGBTQ+ community and the ally community with this beautiful celebration. Utah Pride 2023 is June 1st – 4th at 450 S. 300 E. Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information visit the Utah Pride Festival’s website utahpride.org or the Utah Pride Center’s Instagram.