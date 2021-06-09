Celebrate the release of In the Heights with Pina Coladas and Empanadillas

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s the event of the summer! In the heights is out in theaters. If you are a fan of Hamilton. The vibe of this movie and movie might sound familiar.

The creator of “Hamilton” and the director of “Crazy Rich Asians” invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. “In the Heights”. Lights up on Washington Heights. The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. “In the Heights” fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. “In the Heights” was filmed in New York, primarily on location in the dynamic community of Washington Heights. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Papito Moe’s, a popular local Puerto Rican restaurant came by to celebrate the release of “In the Heights”, which is in theatres everywhere on June 10th! Papito Moe’s is a locally owned restaurant, food truck, and caterer serving Puerto Rican food in West Jordan and Utah. Offering a laid-back casual dining experience, as well as takeout and curbside pick-up. Kimberly Pae, Co-Owner of Papito Moes came by to show how to make Empanadillas and Pina Coladas!

Pina Colada

Ingredients:

-2 cups of Ice

-1/2 can of Coconut Cream

-1 cup Pineapple Juice

-4 Pineapple Wedges for Garnish

-4 Maraschino Cherries

Directions:

1.Add ice, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut to the blender. Blend on high speed until ice is crushed, ingredients are combined and drink is smooth for about 30 seconds.

2.Pour, Garnish and Enjoy!

What is the difference between Empanadillas and Pastelillos? Pastelillos are small turnovers made with a thin dough, similar to a pasta dough that is crimped at the edges and fried. Empanadillas are a large turnover with a thicker dough with rolled edges.

Beef Empanadilla

Ingredients:

-2 tablespoons olive oil

-1 pound of extra-lean ground beef

-1/4 cup tomato sauce

-2-3 Tablespoons of sofrito (from Papito Moe’s)

-1 (1.41 ounce) package Sazon seasoning with coriander and achiote

-1 (14 ounce) packages frozen empanada dough

-Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

1.Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add Papito Moe’s sofrito, adobo, tomato sauce, sazon. Bring to a simmer and cook until mixture thickens, about 15 minutes, allow to adequately cool.

2.Spoon meat mixture into the middle of a disco. Fold dough over, moisten edges, and press with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining meat mixture and discos.

3.Pour oil into a saucepan and heat over medium-high heat. Fry pastry until golden brown and bubbly, about 3 minutes each. Drain on paper towels before serving.

Promotions:

Go on to the Papitomoes Facebook Page to enter to win passes for 4 to see “In the Heights” in theaters. Winners will be drawn at random and emailed their prize on June 11.

Find Papito Moes online, and FB.

Papito Moes is located at 7786 South, 5600 West