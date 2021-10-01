Celebrate the new season of America’s Funniest Home Videos with Alfonso Ribeiro!

Host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and mirrorball winner on Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro is interviewed by Surae today to discuss all things about the new season of AFV airing Sunday, Oct. 3!

They are celebrating the big milestone of 700 episodes on Sunday with another laugh-out-loud season. AFV is currently the longest-running primetime show on ABC which as Ribeiro says “will have you laughing your butts off.”

Along with being the host of AFV, Ribeiro has a very accomplished career as a tv director, Broadway star, season 19 champion of Dancing with the Stars, and actor on sitcoms such as Silver Spoons, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With all of his successes, he’s most proud of his longevity since he’s been in the industry for 42 years!

Be sure to catch the 32nd season of America’s Funniest Home Videos on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 6 pm MST on ABC.