SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Disney magic is happening this weekend at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City!

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters returning to be featured in seven fun-filled performances November 9-12, 2023 at Delta Center.

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life. Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

WHEN: Thursday, November 9 7:00 PM

Friday, November 10 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 11 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 12 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

WHERE: Delta Center – 301 West South Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at SeatGeek.com or in-person at the venue box office.

“Frozen Fun with Anna & Elsa” Character Experience

Glide into the frozen world of Arendelle and interact with two of the most beloved sisters in Disney history – Anna and Elsa! Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, a sing-along, crafting, and interactive time with Anna and Elsa. Bring your personal device for photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa.

NOTE: Each guest (ages 2 and up) must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend; children must be accompanied by an adult.

For specific Salt Lake City local event information please visit: https://www.disneyonice.com/into-the-magic/salt-lake-city-ut-delta-center

Sponsored by Disney on Ice.