Brian McOmie, You Favorite Bartender, joined us on St. Patrick’s Day to share popular drinks to celebrate the Irish way.
For the Mule:
- 1/2 -1 tsp ground ginger in glass
- Add 1 oz simple syrup, mix until mostly dissolved
- Add 1/2 oz lime juice
- Add 3-4 mint leaves
- Add 1 oz liquor of your choice
- Finish with club soda or sprite if you like you drink sweeter
- Top with ice and enjoy
Bar Items Needed:
- Rocks glass or copper mug
- Bar spoon
- Shaker and cocktail strainer
- Jigger, shot glass, or tablespoon
- Sharp knife and cutting board
- Spirits of choice
For the Irish Buck (Mocktail):
Substitute: the liquor with 3 oz of apple juice
Substitute: the lime with lemon.
