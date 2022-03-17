Brian McOmie, You Favorite Bartender, joined us on St. Patrick’s Day to share popular drinks to celebrate the Irish way. 

For the Mule:

  • 1/2 -1 tsp ground ginger in glass
  • Add 1 oz simple syrup, mix until mostly dissolved
  • Add 1/2 oz lime juice
  • Add 3-4 mint leaves
  • Add 1 oz liquor of your choice
  • Finish with club soda or sprite if you like you drink sweeter
  • Top with ice and enjoy

Bar Items Needed:

  • Rocks glass or copper mug
  • Bar spoon
  • Shaker and cocktail strainer
  • Jigger, shot glass, or tablespoon
  • Sharp knife and cutting board
  • Spirits of choice

For the Irish Buck (Mocktail):

Substitute: the liquor with 3 oz of apple juice

Substitute: the lime with lemon.

