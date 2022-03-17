Brian McOmie, You Favorite Bartender, joined us on St. Patrick’s Day to share popular drinks to celebrate the Irish way.

For the Mule:

1/2 -1 tsp ground ginger in glass

Add 1 oz simple syrup, mix until mostly dissolved

Add 1/2 oz lime juice

Add 3-4 mint leaves

Add 1 oz liquor of your choice

Finish with club soda or sprite if you like you drink sweeter

Top with ice and enjoy

Bar Items Needed:

Rocks glass or copper mug

Bar spoon

Shaker and cocktail strainer

Jigger, shot glass, or tablespoon

Sharp knife and cutting board

Spirits of choice

For the Irish Buck (Mocktail):

Substitute: the liquor with 3 oz of apple juice

Substitute: the lime with lemon.

Find Brian online and on Instagram.

Website: www.yourfavoritebartenderco.com

Instagram @yourfavoritebartenderco