SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain on November 18 at 5 p.m. as they illuminate the tallest fresh-cut tree in Utah.
Standing proud at over 70 feet. This majestic tree traveled over 760 miles to reach its destination, carried into place by a crane. Adorned with 5,000 hand-strung twinkling lights, 6,000 bows and ornaments, a 3-foot illuminated star, and a glowing tree skirt, this transformation takes 7–10 days, creating a breathtaking spectacle.
Following the tree lighting, the celebration continues with a holiday musical performance by Mat and Savanna Shaw, a Utah original father-daughter musical sensation.
This free family event offers a range of holiday activities, including visits with Santa, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, face painting, gingerbread ornament decorating, character photos, and a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt with exciting prizes.
As the holiday joy lingers, anticipate Black Friday with a 25% discount at select stores. There will be three chances to win $1,000 shopping sprees and a special gift with purchase. Making it a season of enchantment and delightful shopping experiences.
3700 North Cabelas Blvd.
Lehi, UT 84043
