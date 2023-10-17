SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This Halloween at Papa Murphy’s Pizza, keep your family close and keep your pizza cutter closer. Because your favorite pumpkin-shaped, olive-eyed, pepperoni pizza is back for another slice. And your oven is perfect for the baking.

Celebrate Halloween this year by hacking into a shockingly delicious Jack-O pizza with pepperoni and mozzarella for just $10. This playful, jack-o-lantern shaped pizza is only available during the month of October but keep an eye on Papa Murphy’s menu for other seasonal specials and tasty treats at a Papa Murphy’s near you!

Jack-O is a great seasonal mealtime offering for family movie nights, fall celebrations, and Halloween festivities.

Visit PapaMurphys.com to find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location nearest you and to order online.

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Pizza.