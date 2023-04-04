SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Columbus Community Center‘s NextWork program is making a difference in the lives of those with autism. In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Director Amy Wadsworth and Life Skills Coach Taylor Walters talked about the positive changes they’ve seen in program attendees and how it’s benefited them personally.

The NextWork program is just one of the many ways Columbus Community Center serves the community. On April 18, 2023, the center will host their annual Heroes at Work recognition breakfast. The event’s purpose is to celebrate the accomplishments of those with disabilities in the workforce.

The Heroes at Work event is not a fundraiser, but it does support the center’s Dignity Fund. This fund helps provide emergency financial assistance to individuals with disabilities who face unexpected financial hardships. Columbus Connects is another program that benefits from the fund. The program helps young adults with disabilities prepare for and find employment.

Businesses who get involved with Columbus Connects benefit from the program too. By participating in mock interviews, HR departments and interviewers gain experience on how to interview individuals with disabilities.

If you’d like to attend the Heroes at Work recognition breakfast or learn more about Columbus Community Center, visit their website at columbusserves.org.