DRAPER, Utah

Stollen or Christstollen is a tradition dating back to 14th Century Germany. Germans backed stollen loaves at Christmas to honor princes and church dignitaries, and to sell at fairs and festivals for holiday celebrations. Pirate O’s carries the biggest variety of Stollen both in brands, types and sizes. The Stollen Cake which started out with very simple ingredients has evolved over the last 500 years to include fruits and candies. One of the most popular ingredients is Marzipan, a candy made of almond meal and sugar or honey.

Visit Pirate O's in Person: 11901 South 700 East

Draper UT 84020

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market